COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay woman who has been missing since April has been found.

Coos Bay Police Department confirmed that 28-year-old Baylee Campo was located following a tip provided to her family and forwarded to authorities.

Officers spoke with Campo and say she is in good health.

She had been declared missing on April 14.

