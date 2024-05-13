Porter’s in downtown Medford closes its doors after 23 years

MEDFORD, Ore. – Porter’s in downtown Medford has closed it’s doors after 23 years.

Owners Tim Tolman and Rolar Yondorf told NBC5 that it was time for them to retire.

Tolman said they plan to sell the business and make a more formal announcement to their loyal patrons in the coming days.

They said they’ve begun the process of cleaning out the historic train depot which was built in 1910.

The building… renovated after being abandoned in 1955… was designated as a national historic landmark in 1996.

