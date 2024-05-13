Denise Krause says Jackson County For All in the people’s hands now

MEDFORD, Ore.- As ballots start to come in, Jackson County For All says it’s all in the people’s hands now.

NBC5 previously brought you the story of JCFA and their successful petition to get measures on the May ballot. They seek to expand the Jackson County Board of Commissioners from three to five, decrease the Commissioners’ salaries and make the board nonpartisan. Organizer Denise Krause says their campaign has seen support as well as push back, but that it’s time to leave it up to the people.

“We all feel pretty good about we’ve done everything we can do. I know that they can get extremely ramped up in the last couple weeks, but we just do what we can do as volunteers,” Krause said, “we’re going to turn the outcome over to the higher powers that be.”

Election Day is May 21st.

