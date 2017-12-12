Missing FedEx delivery driver found

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A FedEx delivery driver was found safe after he went missing Monday night.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on December 11, 26-year-old Jesse James Flagg disappeared while making a delivery to the Happy Camp area. The Redding man was reported missing after he didn’t return home.
Ground and road searches were conducted along State Route 96, but Flagg remained missing.
On December 12, a large-scale search operation took place between Happy Camp and Yreka. About 70 miles of road were searched with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter.
SCSO said at just after 10:00 a.m., the helicopter crew saw tire tracks on the road near mile-marker 49. A U.S. Forest Service unit responded and spotted Flagg’s delivery van at the bottom of an embankment.
Flagg was found inside the van alive and responsive. He was taken to a Medford hospital for possible treatment, but he appeared to be fine, according to the sheriff’s office.
“We were very concerned about Mr. Flagg’s welfare and we are relieved he was found alive and he is now receiving the care he needs,” Sheriff Jon Lopey said. “I would like to take the opportunity to commend the involved SCSO, USFS, CHP ground and air units, and fire rescue personnel that played pivotal roles in the search and rescue of Mr. Flagg. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Flagg and his family and we hope he is able to return home soon.”