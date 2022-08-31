Foster teen who may be in danger could be in Southern or Central Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a missing teen who may be in danger.

15-year-old Chloe Brinegar is a child in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on August 9.

According to ODHS, Chloe likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver, Deschutes River Woods, La Pine, Klamath Falls, and Christmas Valley.

Chloe is described as 5’1”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. They also wear their hair short, often with colored extensions. There is a hoop nose piercing and a tattoo of an eye on their wrist.

Anyone with further information about Chloe’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or local law enforcement.