Missing Gresham woman found dead

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. – The body of a missing Gresham woman was found in the Columbia River Gorge recreation area Thursday, according to the Oregonian.
30-year-old Susan Behrens went missing on April 4.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Behrens’ vehicle was found late Tuesday afternoon near the Eagle Creek Recreation Area of the Columbia River Gorge.
Police set up a command post at the Eagle Creek Fish Hatchery Parking area after the discovery.
It took searchers two days to find her body in a remote location near a waterfall.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said there are no signs of foul play, but the case is still under investigation.
Behrens’ family released the following statement:
We know that Susan loved the outdoors and moved to Oregon to explore the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Susan was doing what she loved, and as a family we are proud of all that she accomplished in her life.
We would like to take an opportunity to thank all of the search and rescue personnel from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the countless volunteers who have worked diligently over the last two days to find Susan.