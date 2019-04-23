Missing Idaho teen may be in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who may be in southern Oregon.
The sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Aaliyah Marie Arambula left her home in Kimberly, Idaho in the early morning hours of April 16th.
Her mother reported her missing after finding a note from Arambula.
Police say her phone activity first showed her in Meridian, Idaho, however, now they have reason to believe she is near Medford.
Arambula is described as 5″5, 110 pounds, with brown and hazel eyes.
Her mother says she colors her hair frequently and it was pink and orange the last time she saw her.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re urged to contact police or SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911.
