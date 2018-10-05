Missing man found dead in Siskiyou County

Siskiyou Co., Calif. – A man who was last seen on September 30 has been found dead in rural Siskiyou County.
According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Jason Cantrall was reportedly hunting with his girlfriend in the Beaver Creek area, 39 miles northwest of Yreka.
Initial reports indicated Cantrall went to look for deer without his girlfriend—he didn’t return. Cantrall’s girlfriend reported him missing the next day.
Cantrall’s pickup truck was left behind, which was later found to contain his possessions, including insulin required to manage his type 1 diabetes.
On October 5, Cantrall’s body was found. That’s when the sheriff’s office disclosed “some suspicious aspects” of the case.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said illegal drugs were discovered at the scene, and Cantrall’s clothing was found nearly a mile away from the vehicle. In addition, it was revealed Cantrall reported his girlfriend missing first, before she contacted the sheriff’s office.
The case remains under investigation. Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.