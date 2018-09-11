Missing man found safe

TALENT, Ore. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a missing Grants Pass man is over.
Todd Plankenhorn had been missing for four days after visiting the Applegate Lake area over the weekend.
Deputies say he was in a remote, rugged area by Cook and Green that spans many miles in both Oregon and California.
“It’s always a good idea when you’re up in the mountains to have check-in points,” said Kelly Giordano, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. “Whether you’re gone for a day or a week, so if you miss that check-in…there’s someone that will go looking for you.”
The Sheriff’s office tells us details are limited, but Plankenhorn was found safe in Talent.
