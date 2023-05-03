Missing Siskiyou County teenager found safe in Yreka

YREKA, Calif.– The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager that has been missing since Friday, has been found.

The sheriff’s office said 15-year-old Gabriel Criner was seen at a gas station in Yreka Monday night with two other juveniles.

Criner had been missing since he was dropped off at his school in Yreka, last Friday.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office told us on Tuesday morning they were narrowing in on Criner’s location.

Deputy Aaron Jacobsen said, “our suspicion now is that he is laying low or hiding out somewhere in the Yreka area. We’ve continued to check at school and we’ve continued to check other places where we believe he may be.”

Jacobsen said Criner’s phone likely didn’t have a sim card in it, making it impossible to track.

SCSO said Criner is safe and his family has been notified.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.