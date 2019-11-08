Missing Siskiyou County woman believed to be in danger

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – Police are trying to track down a missing endangered woman.
On the afternoon of November 7, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office was notified about a missing mother, identified as 24-year-old Courtney Irene Culver of Happy Camp.
The sheriff’s office said Culver was last seen on the morning of October 24 at the Mechanic’s Bank in Happy Camp with her former boyfriend, Terrance McCovey.
A family member told investigators Culver was on her way to Eureka, due to return on November 2. Her last text with family was on November 1.
“Based on the circumstances of her disappearance and investigative follow-up conducted by SCSO investigators, there is reason to believe Ms. Culver is endangered,” deputies said.
Culver is described as a Native American woman, 5’9” tall with a slender build, weighing about 118 pounds.
McCovey is described as a 36-year-old Native American Man, weighing about 125 pounds and 5’6” tall. He has short black hair and brown eyes along with tattoos on his neck.
Culver and McCovey may be traveling in a dark-colored 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid with tinted windows. The vehicle has California plate number 8EPA770.
Anyone with further information is asked to call SCSO 530-841-2900.