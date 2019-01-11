Missing teen Jayme Closs found alive in rural Wisconsin

BARRON, Wisc. – A Wisconsin teenage girl who has gone for almost three months was found alive last night.
13-year-old Jayme Closs has been missing since October when her parents were found brutally murdered inside the family’s home.
Officials have not said much about Jayme’s health or what happened to her but the community is overjoyed to have her back.
Friday morning brought new details about just how Jayme Closs was discovered. The teen was found late Thursday about 100 miles north of her home in Barron, Wisconsin, where she went missing about three months ago…
The Star-Tribune reports a woman was walking her dog when Closs approached her “and said she wanted help.”
They then went to a neighbor’s house where they frantically knocked on a door. The dog walker yelling, “this is Jayme Closs! Call 911!”
They described Closs as skinny and dirty, her hair matted. She was wearing shoes that were too big for her feet. Her emotions: “pretty flat”
The Star-Tribune reports Closs escaped her captor from one of the cabins in the rural area now blocked off by authorities. It’s believed to be the home of a suspect now in custody.
Closs’s small Wisconsin town is thrilled she is coming home. At last, the hopes and prayers of this small town have come true
Police are being tight-lipped about the suspect who was taken into custody near Gordon, Wisconsin yesterday shortly after Jayme Closs was discovered.