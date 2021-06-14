Missing Texas man’s motorcycle found in Southern Oregon

PROSPECT, Ore. – Authorities in Texas are asking for help finding a missing man whose motorcycle was found in Southern Oregon.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are assisting the San Antonio Police Department in attempting to locate 35-year-old Kirk E. Jones.
Jones was last seen riding a black 2017 Yamaha motorcycle while wearing a custom helmet in Texas on June 3. His motorcycle was found in the Sky Lakes Wilderness boundary east of Prospect.
Investigators described Jones as having a slim build, 6’3” tall, weighing about 210 pounds. He has black hair with a widow’s peak and a scar of his right eyebrow and chin.
Anyone with further information about Jones is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-591-1843.