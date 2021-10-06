Moderna covid-19 vaccine 3rd dose, J&J 2nd dose awaiting discussion by FDA

MEDFORD, Ore.- With a Covid-19 vaccine booster and multiple 3rd shots becoming available to the public, information about what’s available can get confusing. So here’s what you need to know.
Pzifer booster shots are currently approved for those over 65 years old, are high risk, or work in high risk work settings, like heath care workers. Pfizer’s 3rd dose is only recommended for people who are immunocompromised.
Moderna’s 3rd dose is still waiting for approval. Right now, it is only available to people in immunosuppressive categories like advanced HIV infections or recent transplants.
At Valley Immediate Care in Medford, health officials say they’ve seen a renewed interest in getting a shot.
“Our vaccine really got down to a trickle, we had some open slots. But we are definitely seeing an uptick for Pfizer, and when Moderna and J&J get approval, we’re expecting a similar uptick,” said CEO Brent Kell.
According to the OHA, a third dose is different from a booster in that a 3rd dose is given to people who “are immunocompromised and did not experience a strong immune response to their primary vaccine series.”
The FDA is holding an advisory meeting about the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna booster shots on October 14th and 15th.
