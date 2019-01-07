Modoc County Sheriff Mike Poindexter retires

Alturas, Calif. — After more than four decades in uniform, Modoc County Sheriff Mike Poindexter is retiring.
On January 7, 2019 Sheriff Poindexter finished up his term around noon, when Undersheriff William “Tex” Dowdy was sworn in as sheriff.
Poindexter has served as Modoc County’s Sheriff since 2010. Before that, he worked for California Highway Patrol for nearly 3 decades, and is a Marine Corps Veteran.
NBC5 News spoke to Poindexter by phone on Monday. He tells us he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Kelley, their children and 8 grandkids. Incoming Sheriff Dowdy began his law enforcement career in December of 2001.
