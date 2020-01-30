Mom of missing Idaho kids faces deadline to cooperate with authorities

REXBURG, Idaho – The mother of two missing Idaho children has until the end of Thursday to physically bring them to authorities.
7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have been missing since September.
The children’s mother, Lori Vallow, was found in Hawaii with her husband, Chad Daybell, last weekend.
Authorities say the children weren’t with them and there’s no evidence they ever were.
The couple fled their home in November when authorities began searching for the children.
Police believe they may have helpful information.
Relatives are urging the couple to cooperate.
Larry Woodcock is JJ Vallow’s grandfather. He said, “There’s nights we don’t sleep. We just want to know what’s happened. How does she go to sleep at night? How do you go to sleep?”
Vallow and Daybell haven’t been charged with anything and there’s no arrest warrants out for them. But if Vallow doesn’t produce the children, she could be in contempt of court.