Home
Monday night road conditions due to weather

Monday night road conditions due to weather

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

It’s been a night of spin-outs and jack-knifed trucks.

You can blame the mixture of snow and rain for the slippery conditions.

Interstate 5 was at a stand still between Hugo and Glendale for more than an hour tonight due to spin-outs and crashes.

There was a line of traffic on I-5 at Barton Road.

Camas Mountain on Oregon 42 is covered with snow.

Traffic was held at Mile Post 1 on the Siskiyou Summit.

The image from ODOT shows a lonely stretch of snow covered interstate.

ODOT says there were multiple jack-knifed trucks.

Both are now re-opened.

Tonight drivers had to put chains on their tires to proceed over the Siskiyou Pass which is at a higher elevation.

Those with four-wheel drive didn’t have to.

Chains are currently required for all vehicles towing or single-axle vehicles over 10,000 pounds on Highway 140.

Conditions are always changing so be sure to check tripcheck.com for the latest information.

 

Elizabeth Ruiz
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics