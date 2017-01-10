Monday night road conditions due to weather

It’s been a night of spin-outs and jack-knifed trucks.
You can blame the mixture of snow and rain for the slippery conditions.
Interstate 5 was at a stand still between Hugo and Glendale for more than an hour tonight due to spin-outs and crashes.
There was a line of traffic on I-5 at Barton Road.
Camas Mountain on Oregon 42 is covered with snow.
Traffic was held at Mile Post 1 on the Siskiyou Summit.
The image from ODOT shows a lonely stretch of snow covered interstate.
ODOT says there were multiple jack-knifed trucks.
Both are now re-opened.
Tonight drivers had to put chains on their tires to proceed over the Siskiyou Pass which is at a higher elevation.
Those with four-wheel drive didn’t have to.
Chains are currently required for all vehicles towing or single-axle vehicles over 10,000 pounds on Highway 140.
Conditions are always changing so be sure to check tripcheck.com for the latest information.