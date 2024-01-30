More closures start as Medford’s Foothill Road project continues

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford’s Foothill Road Project is moving to its next stage and part of the road will be closed for several months.

Cedar Links Drive to the McAndrews Road westbound ramp will be closed for the next four to five months.

Detours for Cedar Links Drive to Springbrook Road to East McAndrews Road will be available.

Local access will be available from Cedar Links Drive.

The $62 million project is expected to widen the lanes on Foothill Road.

The city expects the project to finish by 2026.

City of Medford’s Public Works Director John Vial said, “the project is progressing very well. We’re probably slightly ahead of schedule right now. But there’s still a lot of work to do. We’re not changing the projected end date right now, but the project is definitely on schedule, on task and it’s doing great.

The four-lane road will feature two lanes in each direction, along with turn lanes, sidewalks, bike lanes and street lighting.

Vial said the latest closure is stage three of the five stage project.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.