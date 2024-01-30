Suspect still at large after deadly shooting at Medford laundromat

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Saturday (1/27/2024) at around 5:50 at night, Medford police responded to reports of shots fired at a laundromat on Crater Lake Avenue.

Inside Weldon’s Cleaners, 51- year-old Justin Keaton was shot and killed. The suspect has been identified as Jesus Pena Jr. He’s an 18-year-old Hispanic male, 5 ‘7 with black hair and brown eyes and a light mustache and goatee. Police say he recently escaped Oregon Youth Authority custody and has only been in Medford a short while with warrants for his arrest.

This is the same laundromat where another man was shot and killed at the parking lot in 2021. Employees of surrounding businesses and people that live nearby tell me they aren’t too surprised and describe the area as a bad neighborhood.

Amy Tarbox who lives next door to the laundromat said,

“I told my mom it’s time to move because third time might not be so lucky, so it’s time to move but it was very scary. It’s very sad that it happened, I hope that they catch the guy and it’s very emotional lately.”

Crystal Case who works at Weldon’s Cleaners says she remembers the shooting in 2021. And tells us she’s openly carrying in response to the weekend shooting, to feel safer.

Medford police is asking that if you know anything relating to this case, to call dispatch at (541) 770-4783.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.