More details in Jackson County officer-involved shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are releasing more details about an officer-involved shooting east of Wimer.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said on May 18 at about 11:00 a.m., deputies went to investigate a reported domestic assault in the 1500 block of Queens Branch Road near Wimer. Before they arrived, the 32-year-old suspect left the scene in a vehicle.
The injured victim told deputies the suspect may be armed and could be a danger to himself, police said.
According to JCSO, a deputy was wrapping up the initial investigation when the suspect returned to the scene in a vehicle while holding a loaded rifle. A short time later, the deputy fired several rounds from his handgun into the vehicle, hitting the suspect several times. He did not survive.
The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation and no further information will be provided until the case is presented before a grand jury to determine if the deputy’s actions were justified.