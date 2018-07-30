More Level 3 evacuations issued due to Taylor Creek Fire

The following information was accurate as of July 30, 2018, at 2:20 p.m. For current updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/josephinecountyEM/
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Some people living near the Taylor Creek Fire are being told they need to leave the area immediately.
As of July 30, the fire has grown to cover nearly 25,000 acres about nine miles west of Grants Pass.
At 2:00 p.m. Monday, the Josephine County Sheriff’s office said due to planned firefighting operations, the following residences are being place placed under Level 3 (go) evacuation notices:
- Galice Creek Road – addresses 257, 289, 1045, 1750, 1311.
- Galice Road – Indian Mary Park and addresses 8500, 8000, 6755.
The sheriff’s office said affected residents are advised to not delay gathering belonging or to make an effort to save their homes.
The following evacuation notices were made on Sunday evening:
- Level 3 (go)
- West Pickett Creek Road
- Shan Creek Road
- LimlyCreek Road addresses from 1230 Limpy Creek Road and above
- Oak Flat Community on Illinois River Road
- Taylor Creek Road near Galice Road including 600 Taylor Creek Road, 8599 Galice Road, 8585 Galice Road, 8581 Galice Road, 8529 Galice Road and 8519 Galice Road
- Pickett Creek Road including secondary roads
- All residences on Riverbanks Road between Shan Creek Road and Riverbanks Road at Lower River Road
- Level 2 (be set)
- Limpy Creek Road from Riverbanks Road to 1230 Limpy Creek Road
- Dutcher Creek Road including secondary roads
- Riverbanks Road between Shan Creek Road and 3550 block Riverbanks Road including all secondary roads and streets
- Galice Road from Stratton Creek to 12303 Galice Road including residences off Galice Creek Road and Peavine Road (Galice Creek Road – addresses 257, 289, 1045, 1750, 1311 and Galice Road – Indian Mary Park and addresses 8500, 8000, 6755 are under Level 3 evacuations)
- Illinois River Road from milepost 2.5 to the Oak Flat community.
- Level 1 (be ready)
- All residences north of Redwood Highway including residences located on Little Cheyenne Trail, Round Prairie, Minnow Lane, Firview Lane, Splendor Drive, Wonder Land, Wild Raspberry Court, Newt Gulch Road, Waters Creek Road and private roads/driveways.
Roadblocks have been established at the following locations:
- Riverbanks Road at U.S. Highway 199
- Lower River Road at Robertson Bridge Road
- Briggs Valley Road at U.S. Highway 199
- Taylor Creek Road at Galice Road
Griffin County Park was closed Monday due to proximity of the Taylor Creek Fire. Galice Road was also cloased to all traffic between Stratton Creek Road and Taylor Creek Road. The duration of the road closure is not yet known.
To sign up for Josephine County’s emergency notification system, visit http://www.rvem.org.