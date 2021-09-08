More mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – West Nile virus was detected once again in Jackson County.
The first mosquitos that tested positive for the virus were found west of White City on August 4. The virus was found again in mosquitos collected on August 11 southeast of Eagle Point. The latest detection was on August 31.
“Jackson County residents are advised to take precautions against mosquitoes since West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes,” Jackson County Vector Control said. “People should consult their health care providers if they experience any flu-like symptoms. Health care providers can contact the Jackson County Health Department for information on West Nile virus testing.”
The Jackson County Vector Control District suggests the following steps to protect against mosquitoes:
- Eliminate or treat sources of standing water around your home where mosquitoes can breed like birdbaths, ornamental ponds, buckets, and tires.
- Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Use repellants containing DEET, oil of lemon/eucalyptus, or Picardin. Always follow the label directions.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants in mosquito-infested areas.
- Make sure screen doors and windows are in good condition and fit tightly.