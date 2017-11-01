Mosaic honoring George Prescott installed at MPD

A sculpture in the works for months was just installed outside of the Medford Police Department. NBC5 news first told you about the project last month.
Artist Karen Rycheck has been piecing together the mosaic since June.
It honors Constable George Prescott, the only Medford officer to be killed in the line of duty.
Medford Arts commissioner Simone Stewart hopes the display brings more people out to see the artwork and beauty that’s in their community, and honors those that protect it.
“That was also important that it tells a story about someone that really served the Medford community,” commented Stewart. “And our police officers are here serving the Medford community every day and I don’t want anyone in Medford to forget that.”
A ceremony to officially dedicate the mosaic is being planned for the coming weeks.