Mosaic to be installed at Medford Police Department

Medford, Ore. — A Rogue Valley artist is hard at work completing a one of a kind piece for the Medford Police Department. The sculpture will be unveiled later this year, but tonight NBC5 News is giving you a sneak peek at the process.
The artist creating the mosaic sculpture, Karen Rycheck, plans to have the piece complete by the end of October. A public unveiling will be scheduled soon after.
Her next project will be a community mosaic for the stage front at Talent City Hall. She will soon be inviting people to make a mosaic flower for that piece. No experience or artistic know-how is necessary. You can contact Karen HERE to learn more.
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.
She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.
When Kristin is not sharing the news she's hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She's also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she'd be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.