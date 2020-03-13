Most Jackson County libraries to close, Comic Con canceled

MEDFORD, Ore. – The 2020 Medford Comic Con has been canceled along with other events after the planned closure of nearly all Jackson County libraries.
On March 12, the Jackson County Library District Board voted to implement protocols in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. JCLS will close 13 of their 15 branches beginning Monday, March 16. The Ashland and Medford branches will remain open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Medford Comic Con, scheduled for April 25 and 26 has been canceled.
JCLS said further cancellations and closures will be determined by March 23.
The following is a full list of changes and cancelations provided by Jackson County Library Services:
Effective Immediately:
- All library-sponsored events are canceled through March 31.
- All deliveries and services to homebound will be replaced by deliveries via US Mail (with costs covered by JCLS).
- Outreach to Child Care storytime visits are canceled through March 31.
- All in-person appointments with Digital Services staff are canceled through March 31. Staff will be available 10:00 a.m.‒4:00 p.m. Monday‒Friday by phone and/or video conferencing to assist patrons.
- Computer terminals will be staggered to help ensure social distancing recommendations.
- Due dates for library materials will be extended for patrons upon request.
- Storytime videos will be available on jcls.org by March 23.
- Book donations will not be accepted until further notice.
Effective March 16:
- Thirteen of 15 branches will be closed through Monday, March 31. The Ashland and Medford branches will remain open and extend their hours to 7 days a week. Operating hours at both branches will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday‒Friday, and 12 Noon‒4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Meeting room usage will be canceled through Monday, March 31.
- Circulation transactions will be through self-check stations only.