Fire crews battle large Shady Cove house fire

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A Shady Cove house erupted in flames Thursday night.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, fire crews were able to contain the fire to the property in the 300 block of Pinetop Terrace. No evacuations were necessary and no other properties were threatened.

The call came in just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 4 and District 3 responded as well as Prospect Fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.