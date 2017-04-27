Mother of man killed in officer involved shooting speaks out

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – Jacy McManus died Monday inside the Wolf Creek general store.
It happened as Oregon State Police were trying to arrest him on a felony warrant.
Police say he was the prime suspect in another deadly shooting in Wolf Creek
While McManus’ death made news, his mother said there’s more to the story.
“Jacy came into our lives when he was four,” said Camille McManus. “Jacy had 11 diagnoses, starting with PTSD, down to OCD, hypervigilance… All these things that first pertained to first being born addicted. Then the physical and mental abuse.”
Camille said Jacy was born to a drug addicted mother and lived through horrific abuse for years.
While his adoption changed his life, the scars stayed with him.
He struggled with addiction and mental health issues.
Camille said eventually Jacy got his life under control.
“Five years ago he really cleaned up his act, he was not using, he met someone, he had a beautiful son.”
The good times ended about year ago.
Jacy ended up back on the streets.
While the end of his life is what most people will remember about Jacy, his mother said she’ll hold on to good memories the pain of his death can’t wipe away.
“Jacy was an artist, he helped us, he was an incredible, incredible person, but he had demons, you know. And that was never going to go away.”
The case is still under investigation and the officer involved is on standard administrative leave.