Motive eyed in Bakersfield shooting spree

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET/NBC News) – Investigators say a recent divorce may have been a possible motive in Wednesday’s deadly shooting spree in Bakersfield, California.
The gunman, Javier Casarez, killed his ex-wife and four other people before taking his own life.
At a press conference Thursday, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood released the names of the five victims.
The shooter was identified as Javier Casarez, 54. Investigators believe Casarez likely forced his ex-wife, identified as Maribel Petra Bolanos De Casarez, 45, to go with him to T&T Trucking, his place of work, and the first crime scene in the shooting spree.
According to court documents Casarez filed for divorce from his wife because he claimed she was having an affair. The documents also say Javier Casarez asked the judge to “find out who his wife has been texting.”
