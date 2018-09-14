Mystery surrounds FBI observatory raid

LINCOLN NATIONAL FOREST, N.M. (KOB) – The mystery surrounding the evacuation of a small mountainous area in Southern New Mexico has led to a lot of conspiracy theories.
The Sunspot Solar Observatory is blocked by a line of caution tape. Officials with the observatory say they are investigating a security incident.
Local law enforcement said the FBI is the agency investigating, but they remain in the dark.
“The FBI has not contacted us. We don’t know what they took, what their reason for being there was. We have no information on it,” said Sgt. Jon Emery of the Otero County Sheriff’s Office.
Residents who have been evacuated said they haven’t gotten many answers either.
“It is very frustrating being out of our home. I will say that and I can’t wait until this is over,” Sean Williams said.
He’s heard about the conspiracy theories flooding the internet.
“Boy, people come up with some outlandish stuff,” he said. “An alien landed here.”
However, James McAteer, a New Mexico State University professor who is also the director of the Sunspot Solar Observatory said the “telescope did not see aliens. All data will be made public in its unaltered form. Nothing is hidden or kept secret.”
Read more: http://bit.ly/2CULRko