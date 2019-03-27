Motorcyclist dead after crashing into semi truck

Home
WHITE CITY, Ore. – On Monday at 2:22 P.M, dispatch received a 911 call about a crash int he 2600 block of Avenue G. The motorcycle driving eastbound hit the side of an 18 wheeler that was crossing Avenue G at a driveway access.

The caller told dispatch the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed.

The driver was taken to Rogue Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

A half-mile stretch of Avenue G was closed for roughly three hours.

The names of both drivers have not been released yet.

This investigation is still ongoing.

