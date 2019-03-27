Motorcyclist dead after crashing into semi truck

WHITE CITY, Ore. – On Monday at 2:22 P.M, dispatch received a 911 call about a crash int he 2600 block of Avenue G. The motorcycle driving eastbound hit the side of an 18 wheeler that was crossing Avenue G at a driveway access.
The caller told dispatch the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed.
The driver was taken to Rogue Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.
A half-mile stretch of Avenue G was closed for roughly three hours.
The names of both drivers have not been released yet.
This investigation is still ongoing.
