Pot shop owners hiring armed guards after fatal Tacoma robbery

TACOMA, Wash. – Washington State marijuana shop owners are reportedly expressing interest in getting armed guards after a series of robberies that ended up with fatal results.

KING-TV reports that on Saturday night, there was an armed robbery at a Tacoma, Washington cannabis retailer. One employee was shot and killed in that incident, making them the third fatality connected to western Washington pot shop robberies within a week.

Now, private security firms are saying they’re getting calls from dispensaries for their services, and they want guards to be armed.

“It is expensive to have armed security, but I think the price is worth it to them, and they’re seeing why they need it at this time,” said Maria Quinci, human resources manager for E&EE Private Protection Services. “We’re not ever a company to push to do armed if the comfort zone is unarmed, but at this time, it feels like that’s what’s necessary.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/3N5K102