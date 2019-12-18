Home
Motorcyclist killed in crash identified by Ashland police

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland police are now identifying the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Tuesday.

The Ashland Police Department said at about 11:50 a.m. on December 17, a motorcycle operated by 29-year-old Jamison Peil of Ashland collided with a car at the intersection of Wimer and Scenic Streets.

Peil was thrown from his motorcycle and later died from his injuries. Police said Peil was wearing a helmet.

Investigators said the crash appears to have been caused by “excessive speed on the part of the motorcycle.”

The driver of the car was not injured.

