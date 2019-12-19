Washington package thief wears ‘Amazon’ disguise

KING COUNTY, Wash. (CNN) – The holidays bring out the best in people and sometimes the worst. Police in King County, Washington are looking for a package thief.
Doorbell video shows her dressed as an Amazon worker bringing a package to a door.
Innocent enough, until she stacks it on top of a package that was already there and then makes off with both of them.
It all happened in suburban Seattle, not far from where Amazon was founded and is headquartered.
But don’t worry, Jeff Bezos, she isn’t one of yours. This thief was wearing a fake or stolen Amazon vest.