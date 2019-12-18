Home
A healthy future for Sky Lakes Medical Center and OHSU

Klamath Falls, Ore. – It’s part clinic, and part classroom – and it’s likely to have a big impact on the future of health care in Klamath County.

A ribbon-cutting was held last week to mark the opening of the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center.

The facility is a mix of medical education and treatment.

“It combines the academics of OHSU with the clinical of Sky Lakes.”  Explains Sky Lakes Public Information Officer Tom Hottman.

The Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center is 4 stories tall.

“The top two floors are the Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic.”  Notes Hottman.  “It consolidates 5 current stand alone clinics into one location.”

The first floor has the expanded Cascades East Family Medicine Center.

“The ground level will be the Oregon Health and Science University’s classroom / academics floor.”  Hottman points out, adding the 50 million dollar project is one of the biggest in the history of Klamath County.  “It’s a large investment, and we believe the single largest investment in primary care ever.”

Crews are still putting the finishing touches on the center in preparation for a major transition.

Hottman explains the timeline:  “The stand alone clinics will close the afternoon of December 31st, and will be open January 6th in the new location.”

The existing Cascades East building will be used for administrative offices.

Work will begin shortly on a parking lot with over 200 spaces behind Sky Lakes for workers and staff, freeing up more parking for patients.

