Police find clothing that may have belonged to missing mushroom hunter

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says clothing was found over the weekend that may belong to a mushroom hunter missing since May 2.

NBC5 News reported Gerald “Jerry” Duane Severson was reported missing west of Lake of the Woods in the area of Dead Indian Memorial Road and Keno Access Road while hunting for mushrooms.

Another search was organized for Jerry over the weekend in that area in the hopes of locating evidence of his whereabouts. While the missing mushroom hunter was not found, police say they found articles of clothing that “generally appeared to match what he was last observed wearing.” The clothing, which is not yet confirmed to be Jerry’s, had not been discovered during earlier searches.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt or jacket with a hood and dark colored Carhart pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.

