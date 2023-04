MCCLOUD, Calif. – Mount Shasta’s ski season is finally coming to an end.

This Sunday, April 16th will be their last day.

They said this was their best season so far and they are celebrating it over the weekend.

They will have a Hawaiian costume party with live music.

And for the closing day they will have a Retro theme party at Ray’s place.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.