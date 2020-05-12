Home
MPD says calls for service dropped amid pandemic

MPD says calls for service dropped amid pandemic

MEDFORD, Ore. — Things are definitely quieter than usual for the Medford Police Department amid the global pandemic.

At the start of the stay at home order, Chief Scott Clauson says calls for service went down by 17 percent.

The following week, by 24 percent.

That means fewer people were calling 911 or non-emergency dispatch for anything from traffic crashes to criminal cases.

“I don’t have that data on crime statistics but at least it’s an indicator, looking at calls for service, that crime probably is down,” said Chief Clauson, Medford Police Dept.

Chief Clauson does expect calls for service to go up if the county reopens on Friday.

With more cars on the road, that could also mean more traffic crashes or thefts to businesses that re-open their doors.

