La Clinica offering drive through vaccination clinics for children

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — La Clinica is offering 3 drive through vaccination clinics this month for children, beginning tomorrow.
The parking lot clinics will have drive-up registration.
People can wait in their cars to maintain physical distancing.
Each clinic will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.
The vaccinations are available for children ages 2-18.
“It’s really important right now that we are protected against other diseases out there that we can be protected against. [It’s] super easy for parents to get this done, we’ll make it fast and hopefully it’s a great experience for everybody,” said director of nursing for La Clinica, Becky Sherman.
Families can drop in or set-up an appointment in advance for the immunizations.
For more information on the clinics and their locations, click here.
