Home
La Clinica offering drive through vaccination clinics for children

La Clinica offering drive through vaccination clinics for children

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — La Clinica is offering 3 drive through vaccination clinics this month for children, beginning tomorrow.

The parking lot clinics will have drive-up registration.

People can wait in their cars to maintain physical distancing.

Each clinic will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

The vaccinations are available for children ages 2-18.

“It’s really important right now that we are protected against other diseases out there that we can be protected against. [It’s] super easy for parents to get this done, we’ll make it fast and hopefully it’s a great experience for everybody,” said director of nursing for La Clinica, Becky Sherman.

Families can drop in or set-up an appointment in advance for the immunizations.

For more information on the clinics and their locations, click here.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »