Mt. Ashland hopes to see big crowd Easter weekend

Ashland, Ore.- Mt. Ashland has seen a strong turnout this spring break and it hopes to keep the momentum going into Easter weekend.
General manager Hiram Towle says they’ve seen around five to 700 people every day this week for lift ticket specials, music, and themed dress-up days.
“Having something for the kids to come up and do, for families to come up and play around in the snow. It’s a great way to play around during your Easter afternoon,” said Towle.
The mountain will be open through Monday, April 2.
On Easter Sunday, they’ll host an egg hunt on the mountain. If you find the golden eggs, you’ll receive either a season pass for next year or a $100 gift card.
Then, starting April 6, the mountain will only be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.