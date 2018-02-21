Mt. Ashland possibly opening Friday, waiting for snow

Ashland, Ore.– The weather is taking a turn in Mount Ashland’s favor.
Right now, the ski area has about 17 inches of snow. Crews will be working over the next few days to pack it down in the hopes lifts can start running by Friday.
“A little harder to open on the lower amounts but that’s why we’ll have a crew in tonight,” said Hiram Towle, general manager of Mt. Ashland Ski Area. “They’ll be doing what we call track packing. We’re just gonna take that light fluffy snow and kind of compress it into the hill so that the new snow that comes on top of it can build a nice powder layer.”
The ski area is hoping to get another nine inches in the next few days.