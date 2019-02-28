Mt. Ashland Ski Area digs itself out before Thursday opening

MT. ASHLAND, Ore.– The Mt. Ashland Ski Area closed its roads leading up to the mountain on Wednesday as the weather cleared enough to allow crews the ability to perform avalanche control.
Over the last two days, the ski area estimates it received over 28 inches of new snow just on the low portions of the mountain. In a photo posted to their Facebook page, the main entrance to the lodge was completely covered by snow.
General Manager Hiram Towle says the post, which was requesting anyone with a “volunteer heart and a strong shovel back,” to come help dig out the lodge received a good response.
While volunteers and some crews helped to dig out the lodge, other’s began to get the lifts swept, runs cleared and boundaries reset for opening on Thursday.
“Patrol came in today, they went up to Balcony and the upper mountain and just getting as many trails cleared as they can,” said Towle. “Trying to address the boundary lines and things like that.”
The ski area says ODOT crews were also hard at work making sure roads stay clear enough for people to get to and from the mountain.
