Heavy rain causes flooding in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KNTV/KNVN) – A multi-day storm has prompted a flood warning for people living across northern California.
Crews were out in Santa Rosa rescuing people from rising waters Wednesday.
The ground there was already saturated by previous winter deluges when the rain started to fall this week.
Meanwhile, in Redding, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning prompting many to evacuate to higher ground.
The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center for those without a place to stay.
For many, this is a familiar routine after last year’s devastating wildfires.
In Sonoma County, the Russian River has overflowed its banks.
People who live near the river are packing up, and moving valuables to second stories.
Forecasters are predicting continued high winds could also cause issues going forward, possibly knocking down trees and power lines.