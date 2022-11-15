Mt. Ashland Ski Area gets a new general manager

ASHLAND, Ore. – The new general manager of the Mt. Ashland Ski Area has been revealed.
On November 15, it was announced that Andrew Gast will be filling the shoes of former General Manager Hiram Towle, who recently left the Rogue Valley to manage Bridger Bowl in Montana.
The Mt. Ashland Ski Area posted the following statement on Facebook:
Andrew Gast will be joining our mountain team and we could not be more excited.
Gast learned to ski in the mountains of the southeast as a child. He has nearly two decades of ski and outdoor recreation experience, including work at Sky Valley Ski Area in Georgia, Whitefish Mountain Resort in Montana, and another nonprofit ski area- Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area in Wyoming. He is a graduate of the Ski Area Management program at Colorado State University and has an MBA in tourism and an undergraduate degree in outdoor recreation. Gast is an avid mountain ultramarathon runner and recently started competing in skimo events.
Already a resident of Ashland, Gast is active in a variety of organizations focused on outdoor education, recreation, and youth programming. “I’m a lifelong skier and lover of the mountains”, he said. “I’m excited to join the team at the mountain that I already consider home and am truly honored to be chosen as a steward for this amazing ski area and outdoor community.”
Curt Burrill, President of the Mt. Ashland Association said, “The board is thrilled to find a talented person like Andrew in our own backyard. Andrew understands how special Mt. Ashland is and he is ready to work to further enhance the experience on the mountain.”
Gast will start in his new role on December 21 and be responsible for the long-term goals of Mt. Ashland, as well as management of its day-to-day operations. “My immediate goal is to listen and learn from our amazing team and this community of skiers and snowboarders. Then we can focus on continuing the evolution of Mt. Ashland to elevate our experience and sustainability.”