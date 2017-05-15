Mt. Bachelor set to reopen for Fourth of July weekend

Bend, Ore. – Mt. Bachelor announced the ski area will reopen chairlifts for three days this summer from Sunday, July 2 through Tuesday, July 4.
KTVZ reports with more than 10 feet of snow still on the ground, this summer’s “JulySki” event will be only the ninth time in the ski area’s nearly 60 year history where lifts will be open on the Fourth of July.
Mt. Bachelor’s president and general manager John McLeod said, “Many long-time Central Oregon skiers remember spending Independence Day on the summit of Mt. Bachelor. With so much snow this winter, we can’t pass up the opportunity to bring back this tradition.”
Weather permitting, Mt. Bachelor chairlifts will run from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Prices for lift tickets will be announced in June after a better assessment can be made about the amount of terrain that remains skiable.
Mt. Bachelor’s normal operating season ends on May 28th.