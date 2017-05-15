Small plane crashes in New Jersey

Carlstadt, N.J. (NBC News) – Officials say two people were killed when a small plane crashed at an airport outside New York City.
The crash sent thick, black smoke spewing into the air.
Officials say two crew members were the only people on board the Learjet 35 when it went down around 3:30 Monday afternoon.
Officials say it crashed while attempting to land at Teterboro Airport.
Emergency responders reached the scene a short time later and were working to extinguish the blaze.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the jet left Philadelphia.
The agency is investigating cause of the crash.
An eyewitnesses says the plane was flying on its side
“And I saw the plane come over us completely on its side flying erratically and obviously I couldn’t keep my eyes on it and my girlfriend Linda was in the passenger seat and she said ‘Oh my God, the plane just flipped over completely,” said Andrew Barger. “And then as I was getting off that exit, I said ‘Let’s head down that way,’ because I saw all the smoke.”
A WNBC reporter on the scene said the jet crashed into a parking lot stranding workers who were told to leave the immediate are, but were not allowed to move their cars.