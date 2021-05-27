Mt. Shasta innkeeper accused of sexual assault likely has other victims, police say

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – More witnesses are coming forward after a northern California bed and breakfast innkeeper was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female victim.
The Mt. Shasta Police Department said on May 16, a female told police she was sexually assaulted by the host of the MountInn Retreat and Spa on Birch Street.
Two days later, the host was arrested and booked into the Siskiyou County Jail for sexual battery and other charges. He was identified as 73-year-old David Roy Knowles, Sr.
On May 25, police said they searched the bed and breakfast and seized a computer, business records, a cell phone, and other evidence. In addition, more witnesses contacted police after news of the initial arrest broke.
“We want to assure anyone that provides information that your confidentially can and will be protected,” Mt. Shasta police said. “We believe that there are still victims of Knowles who are unknown to law enforcement and may be hesitant or fearful to come forward. You are not alone, and we will stand with you and the other brave victims who have contacted us.”
Anyone with further information about this case is encouraged to call the Mount Shasta Police Department at 530-926-7540.