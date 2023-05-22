Mt. Shasta Police search for missing man

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – The Mt. Shasta Police Department is asking for help finding a man reported missing last week.

According to police, Silas Dunn, 30, was first reported missing on May 15.

Mr. Dunn is described as a white male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, around 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on Pine Street in Mt. Shasta.

Police say if you have any information regarding Mr. Dunn to contact the Mt. Shasta Police Department at 530-926-7540.

