Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 199

Josephine County, Ore. — Several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 199 Thursday.
It happened just before 3:30 pm at 199 and Reeves Creek Road. 4 vehicles were involved and multiple people were injured. At least one person was flown to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Oregon State Police.
