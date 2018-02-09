One person killed in three-vehicle crash north of Cave Junction

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A three-vehicle crash north of Cave Junction Thursday left one person dead.
According to Oregon State Police, the crash occurred on February 8 at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 199 near milepost 25.
Police determined 46-year-old Medford resident Joseph Pygman was driving southbound on the highway when he crossed into the northbound lane for an unknown reason. The green Chevy van Pygman was driving collided head-on with a northbound Honda SUV.
According to OSP, the driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Pygman was taken to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
A third vehicle, a white Mercedes driven by a Crescent City man, rear-ended Pygman’s van after the initial collision occurred. That driver wasn’t injured.
The name of the person killed will be released once family members have been notified.
Police are continuing to investigate and released no further details.