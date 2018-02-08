Kruse steps down amid sexual harassment claims

SALEM, Ore. — Amid growing pressure to resign, an Oregon state senator facing sexual harassment allegations is stepping down.
An investigative report released Tuesday documented allegations that state Senator Jeff Kruse harassed female colleagues with prolonged hugging, groping, and other unwanted physical contact in public areas of the Senate.
The Republican senator from Roseburg had been stripped of his committee assignments by the senate president late last year because of the complaints.
His resignation is effective March 15th.
Kruse has served as a state senator since 2005.